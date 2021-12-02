Expect your 12-foot Christmas tree to top $200 this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Modestly priced Christmas trees in the $40 range are scarce in the Knoxville area this season.

Supply and demand, extreme Western weather, trucking shortages and even an economic dip back in 2008 are all to blame for fewer Frasier fir trees being available for East Tennessee consumers. These are traditionally trucked in from just over the state line in North Carolina or Virginia.

Kim Durham at Pope’s at Creekside on Northshore Drive said, “Our smaller trees will start out, the three to four feet will be about $40 to $45. All the way up to our 12 foot. So it could be up to $250. Our tree pricing has gone up tremendously because of the supply and the demand.”

In Louisville, the Raise the Tree lot has a few trees in the $70 to $90 range and a few that exceeds $100. That lot can ship in only about two-thirds of the supply it can typically get.

Raise the Tree said it donates 10% of proceeds to charity. Both lots seem to be selling out sooner than usual, with no guarantee of receiving more shipments before Christmas.

