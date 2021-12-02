How to watch the WIVK Downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WIVK is set to bring the holidays to downtown Knoxville with their yearly Christmas parade! Those interested can try to find familiar WVLT faces like Ted Hall at the parade in person or watch from the comfort of their own home.

The parade will be streamed live here, on the WVLT Facebook page, and on WVLT streaming apps.

Tune in at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3!

