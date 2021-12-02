Advertisement

How to watch the WIVK Downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade

WIVK is set to bring the holidays to downtown Knoxville with their yearly Christmas parade!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WIVK is set to bring the holidays to downtown Knoxville with their yearly Christmas parade! Those interested can try to find familiar WVLT faces like Ted Hall at the parade in person or watch from the comfort of their own home.

The parade will be streamed live here, on the WVLT Facebook page, and on WVLT streaming apps.

Tune in at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3!

