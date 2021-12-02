“I did feel compelled to help him”; Nurse aids Knoxville stabbing victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nurse from Seymour spotted a man bleeding on the side of the road in downtown Knoxville and decided to stop and help.

“Never have I just pulled over to someone as badly injured as this guy,” said Rebecca Payne.

On Henley Street around 10 a.m. Friday is when she noticed Kevin Turner, 45. She was driving her teenage daughter from black Friday shopping in Knoxville to the outlets in Sevier County when she spotted Turner, pulled over, called 911 and stayed with him until minutes later when first responders arrived.

“His pants were covered in blood all the way down his right leg,” Payne said, “There was blood on the right shoe.”

A Knoxville Police spokesperson said Turner was stabbed during an argument in his lower back and side causing a two and a half inch wound.

“I did feel compelled to help him.”

As a home health nurse, she put her skills to the test while her daughter stayed in the car.

“This is definitely a black Friday we’ll probably never forget,” said Payne.

Turner is out of the ICU at UT Medical Center. Police said the man accused of stabbing him told investigators he believed Turner was taking advantage of his fiancé.

