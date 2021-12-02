Knoxville area ranks highest in Walgreens Flu Index

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville market has ranked number one in the Walgreens Flu Index, which provides information on the number of flu incidences in an area.

According to Walgreens’ website, the index uses retail prescription data to illustrate what areas are seeing spikes in flu cases. Tennessee ranked as the number one state for flu incidents. Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga all ranked among the top ten most active market areas for flu.

The complete list of cities and states can be seen below:

Top 10 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) with Flu Activity (11/27/2021)

Knoxville, Tenn. Baton Rouge, La. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo. Tallahassee, Fla.-Thomasville, Ga. Chattanooga, Tenn. Columbus-Tupelo-West Point-Houston, Miss. Birmingham (Anniston and Tuscaloosa), Ala. Nashville, Tenn. Oklahoma City, Okla.

Top 10 States/Territories with Flu Activity (11/27/2021)

Tennessee Alabama Mississippi Louisiana Oklahoma Texas South Carolina Georgia Illinois Missouri

Older people, children and those with certain health conditions, like asthma or heart disease, face the highest risk of serious illness, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. TDOH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials recommend people get a flu vaccine to avoid severe cases.

Those interested can find a flu shot using this tool from the TDOH.

