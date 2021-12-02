Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department...
FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Nicholas Mitchell, of Dover. Mitchell, who was accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 to four years and nine months in federal prison.(Dover Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in  prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday although 39-year-old Nicholas Mitchell of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

The judge said the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He said he wanted revenge on the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anybody.

Supermarket surveillance video showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated case.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Bones found behind Knoxville liquor store
Plastic found at East Knoxville construction site mistaken for bones
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Knox County Sheriff's Office
KCSO: One dead in North Knox County shooting
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Report outlines overdose incident at Sequoyah High School

Latest News

Media Prints created this shirt for fans to wear to the state championship game
Panther pride echoes through Powell ahead of football state championship game
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Report outlines overdose incident at Sequoyah High School
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron variant cases confirmed in Colorado, Minnesota
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion