Near 70 Friday with lots of sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the warm temperatures don’t last long.
Warm and sunny Friday
(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday will be the warmest day we’ve had in a while, but it doesn’t last too long. A cold front will bring us rain and a big cool down early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will stay all clear allowing for some fog to develop. We’ll start Friday around 42 degrees with decreasing winds.

Friday is the warmest and could actually hit 70 degrees! That’s 15 degrees above average, and we’re staying sunny most of the day. Clouds arrive Friday evening, slowing down the cooling, so it will be in the upper 50s when the WIVK Christmas Parade starts in downtown Knoxville.

WIVK Christmas Parade
(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with more passing clouds and a high in the low 60s. A stray shower is possible, mainly along our hills and mountains. Sunday is a little warmer, at 67 degrees, with more afternoon to evening clouds and a spotty shower possible ahead of the cold front.

Monday’s temperatures are upside down, as a cold front moves in. Showers move in overnight with our high being throughout the overnight hours. We’ll start out near 58 degrees Monday morning. Rain becomes spotty into Monday, with spotty mountain snow, and temperatures drop to the mid-40s by the afternoon. They’ll keep cooling to a low of 28 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’re tracking another round of rain to move in by the middle of the week, keeping the cooler temperatures around.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Thursday evening's 8-day forecast
(WVLT)

