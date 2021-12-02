Oliver Springs man arrested after leaving infant alone in car, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs man was taken into custody Tuesday after leaving his infant child in a car while he bought food at West Town Mall, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call saying that the child had been left in a running car in the mall’s parking lot, the report said. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle running with the child in the back seat and waited for the car’s owner to return.

Around 30 minutes after the officers arrived on the scene, a man returned to the car and told officers he had gone into the mall to buy food, according to the report. The man was reportedly sweating and told officers that he was a recovering alcoholic going through withdrawals.

Officers took the man into custody for child neglect, and the mother arrived and took custody of the infant.

