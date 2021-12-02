Advertisement

One dead following crash on I-640; Knoxville Police investigating

Investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East when it collided with the rear of a box truck, according to the report.
Investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East...
Investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East when it collided with the rear of a box truck, according to the report.(MGN/WGEM)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-640 East Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., KPD officers responded to a crash with injuries on I-640 East near Millertown Pike. An investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East when it collided with the rear of a box truck, according to the report.

The male driver of the Xterra, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

Crash Reconstruction investigators and Crime Lab and Medical Examiner’s personnel are investigating now. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Elijah Adam Taylor
TBI arrests most-wanted suspect out of Carter county
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Drug-sniffing dogs to be used to curb Sequoyah High School “drug issues”
Source: AP
Oak Ridge woman stops Alcoa Highway traffic after running out of gas, report says
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Dive teams deployed in search for missing Tennessee girl, Summer Wells

Latest News

Dolly Parton named one of 2021′s people of the year in PEOPLE magazine
Dolly Parton named one of 2021′s people of the year in PEOPLE magazine
Temperatures stay above average
Warm and sunny end to the week
Alontae Taylor
UT cornerback Alontae Taylor to forego bowl game, moves ahead to 2022 NFL draft
Henley Street is where Payne and her daughter found the stabbing victim
“I did feel compelled to help him”; Nurse aids Knoxville stabbing victim