One dead following crash on I-640; Knoxville Police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-640 East Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., KPD officers responded to a crash with injuries on I-640 East near Millertown Pike. An investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East when it collided with the rear of a box truck, according to the report.

The male driver of the Xterra, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

Crash Reconstruction investigators and Crime Lab and Medical Examiner’s personnel are investigating now. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

