Panther pride echoes through Powell ahead of football state championship game

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The North Knox County community is preparing gear and pickle juice for the Powell High School Panthers football team ahead of the state championship game on Friday.

For the first time in 10 years, the team will compete at the 5A state championships, and if they win it will be the first in school history for the football program.

Powell residents say high school football is a weekly community event.

“Everybody goes. Whether you have a child on the team or whether you know kids that are on the team or whether you’re alumni of Powell High School, it doesn’t matter it’s just a good community event,” said Michelle Ward, owner of Southern Kitchen Sandwich Company.

Her deli provides pickle juice for the team each week. Ward said they save it because the players drink it before the games to help prevent cramps.

But the support extends to the fans in the stands thanks to Media Prints custom apparel.

“We was here last night till about seven o’clock making stuff for-and I say we will be again tonight,” said Rocky Estes, Co-Owner of Media Prints.

He and his wife made championship t-shirts.

“We’re going to make it where everybody in the world knows that Powell’s state champs,” laughed Estes as he talked about the possibility of Powell winning.

He said the shop could be even busier next week if the Panthers win the state title.

There’s a pep rally at the school at 8 a.m. on Friday followed by a send-off at 11:30 a.m. in which the community can attend.

If you are interested in watching them play, but don’t want to make the drive to Chattanooga you can watch at 7 p.m. on Friday on MyVLT.

