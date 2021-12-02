PHOTOS: Budweiser Clydesdales visit Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales have started making appearances around East Tennessee for the holiday season.

The famous group is harnessed and hitched to the classic red beer wagon, including a Dalmatian coach dog.

The horses, who have to meet many requirements for their title, visited Turkey Creek in Knoxville Wednesday. Below are photos from their visit that drew hundreds of spectators.

Food City will host the Clydesdales in Maryville on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to visit guests.

They will also be walking in the Fantasy of the Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early.

