Planned burn scheduled in Monroe County

Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are planned to conduct a prescribed burn in the Tellico Ranger District in Monroe County Thursday.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are planned to conduct a prescribed burn in the Tellico Ranger District in Monroe County Thursday, CNF officials announced.

The burn will cover around 1,900 acres at Cow Camp Units C, D and E along the south end of Double Camp Loop Road, the announcement said. Crews will use both hand and areal ignition.

Prescribed fires are used to reduce fire hazards, improve habitats and help manage vegetation. Crews will monitor the fire and make sure it is held in place by control features.

