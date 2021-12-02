Second Harvest of East Tennessee hosts drop off event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee hosted a food drive event in Knoxville Thursday, representatives with the organization told WVLT News. The event was held at 284 Morrell Road.

The event was a “drive up and drop off” event where donors could bring non-perishable food items. MEDIC Regional Blood Center also hosted a blood collection event and donated $5 to the food bank for each person who gave blood.

“We are so thankful for the support of 103.5 WIMZ and MEDIC Regional Blood Center. Second Harvest relies on events like Camping for Cans to meet the needs of our neighbors, and we are endlessly grateful for the community’s support,” says Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Those who could not attend the Dec. 2 event can donate to the food bank on the Second Harvest website until Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.