Advertisement

Second Harvest of East Tennessee hosts drop off event

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee hosted a food drive event in Knoxville Thursday, representatives with the organization told WVLT News.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee hosted a food drive event in Knoxville Thursday, representatives with the organization told WVLT News. The event was held at 284 Morrell Road.

The event was a “drive up and drop off” event where donors could bring non-perishable food items. MEDIC Regional Blood Center also hosted a blood collection event and donated $5 to the food bank for each person who gave blood.

“We are so thankful for the support of 103.5 WIMZ and MEDIC Regional Blood Center. Second Harvest relies on events like Camping for Cans to meet the needs of our neighbors, and we are endlessly grateful for the community’s support,” says Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Those who could not attend the Dec. 2 event can donate to the food bank on the Second Harvest website until Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Bones found behind Knoxville liquor store
Plastic found at East Knoxville construction site mistaken for bones
Knox County Sheriff's Office
KCSO: One dead in North Knox County shooting
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Drug-sniffing dogs to be used to curb Sequoyah High School “drug issues”

Latest News

Tennessee Promise seeking 1,600 volunteer mentors in two days
Oliver Springs man arrested after leaving infant alone in car, report says
Knoxville area ranks highest in Walgreens Flu Index
Warm and sunny Friday
Near 70 Friday with lots of sunshine