Sunny, windy, and warming to almost 70 degrees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to rise, cranking up to around 70 degrees to end the week! Some passing clouds this weekend knock temperatures are just a bit, but then a cold front moves in rain and forces temperatures down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy cooling. After a blanket of clouds earlier, we’re all more mild. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s to start the day.

We still have gusty winds at times today, so make sure outdoor decorations are staked down well. We’re toping out around 68 degrees, and it’s a beautiful sunny day.

Tonight will stay all clear, allowing for some fog to develop. We’ll start Friday around 42 degrees, with decreasing winds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is the warmest and could actually hit 70 degrees! That’s 15 degrees above average, and we’re staying sunny most of the day. Clouds arrive Friday evening, slowing down the cooling, so it will be in the upper 50s when the WIVK Christmas Parade starts in downtown Knoxville.

Saturday comes with more passing clouds, and a high in the low 60s. A stray shower is possible, mainly along our hills and mountains. Sunday is a little warmer, at 67 degrees, with more afternoon to evening clouds and a spotty shower possible ahead of the cold front.

Monday’s temperatures are upside down, as a cold front moves in. The official high for the day will be in the upper 50s overnight, but you’ll feel temperatures closer to 52 degrees by the morning, as rain showers move through overnight to the early morning. Rain becomes spotty into Monday, with spotty mountain snow, and temperatures drop to the low 40s by the afternoon. They’ll keep cooling to a low of 28 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’re tracking another round of rain to move in by the middle of the week, keeping the cooler temperatures around.

