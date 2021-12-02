Tennessee Promise seeking 1,600 volunteer mentors in two days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - tnAchieves is looking for 1,600 volunteer mentors for the Tennessee Promise program, and the deadline is in two days.

Officials with the group, a non-profit that supports students, released a list of counties that still need mentors. Mentoring only requires one hour per month commitment and can be done either in person or virtually.

“Mentors serve as an important resource for students as they transition from high school to college,” representatives with tnAchieves said. “They provide reminders, serve as a resource and offer encouragement for students as they work to achieve college success. The TN Promise Class of 2022 has applied at rates not seen since before the pandemic; now more mentors are needed to ensure they are supported!”

The following county school systems still need mentors:

Anderson County - 14 Mentors Needed

Blount County - 25 Mentors Needed

Campbell County - 9 Mentors Needed

Cocke County - 12 Mentors Needed

Grainger County - 10 Mentors Needed

Hamblen County - 17 Mentors Needed

Knox County - 27 Mentors Needed

Loudon County - 3 Mentors Needed

Monroe County - 30 Mentors Needed

Morgan County - 1 Mentor Needed

Scott County - 23 Mentors Needed

Sevier County - 46 Mentors Needed

Those interested in volunteering must be 21 or older, complete a background check and finish a one-hour training session. The application to apply can be found here.

