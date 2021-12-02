Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A mother in Texas gave birth to a baby girl in the parking lot outside her apartment.

“So the whole pregnancy I’m like, ‘I hope I be here when my water break. I hope I be there. I hope this don’t happen. I hope that don’t happen,’” Jasmyne Hughes said.

With a due date of Dec. 4, she had a feeling her baby would arrive a week early, just like her first daughter, Ja’Syiah.

She hoped this delivery would be nothing like the first, which was a 19-hour-long labor in the hospital.

“I was really just talking, but I guess God answered my prayers,” Jasmine Hughes said.

She woke up with contractions Saturday morning. She went to the hospital, but was told it wasn’t time yet and was sent home.

About an hour later at her apartment, she said something told her to check again.

“At that time, I didn’t even know. But I don’t know, something told me to check. So I checked and I said, ‘Oh no, her head’s right here.’ So then I called again. I was like, ‘Mom, her head’s coming, we need to go to the hospital,’” Jasmyne Hughes said.

She rushed outside to her mom’s car, but it was too late to drive it anywhere.

“And I said, ‘Has your water broke?’” Jasmyne Hughes’ mom, Sabrina Hughes, said. “And as soon as I said that, her water broke. I was like, ‘Okay.’ She was like, ‘Momma, she coming.’ We sit down in the car. I look, sure enough, there’s a head. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re fixing to have a baby, right here, right now.’”

On a rainy morning in the front seat, baby girl Ja’Kyiah Washington was born.

“No pain, no medicine, no doctor, just me, her and her granny,” Jasmyne Hughes said.

Lubbock Fire Rescue showed up shortly after to cut the umbilical cord.

“I really appreciated, like, I was happy that they were there to help me. And they wasn’t worried, I guess they really couldn’t be because it’s their job to do it, but they had it under control. They cut it and was like, ‘What’s next?’” Jasmyne Hughes said.

EMS took the happy family to the hospital.

“As soon as I got the hospital, I had to kiss her on the forehead. And I said, ‘You’re amazing and I’m so proud of you. You did such a great job,’” Sabrina Hughes said.

“I didn’t have no worries at all, I was like, ‘Hey, that worked out. That was easy.’ But I thought about those contractions was, oh my gosh. But the whole labor part? I’d do it again in the rain in the car,” Jasmyne Hughes said.

As for Sabrina Hughes, she’ll stick to her day job.

“It was a great experience. It’s one that I would rather not have to experience again. But if I do, I kind of got an idea of what to expect,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.