UT cornerback Alontae Taylor to forego bowl game, moves ahead to 2022 NFL draft

Taylor posted the announcement on his Twitter account.
Alontae Taylor
Alontae Taylor(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor announced Wednesday night he will forego Tennessee’s bowl game to heal from a previous injury.

Taylor posted the announcement on his Twitter account.

He said in his announcement that he battled through an injury for the past two weeks. However, he said that he kept playing to avoid upsetting his coaches and teammates. He said the decision to forego the bowl game will give him time to get healthy.

“This is by far the toughest decision I have ever made. It is with heavy heart that I announce my decision to forego the bowl game to get healthy.” said Taylor.

Taylor thanked Vol Nation for its support on gamedays.

“To Vol Nation, your support has been incredible, and there is truly no fan base in America as passionate as you. Your energy on gameday is unmatched, and I can’t thank you enough.”

Taylor announced he is setting new sights to the 2022 NFL Draft. He said it’s been a dream to play in the NFL.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to hear my name called and play in the NFL.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

