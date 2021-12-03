911 calls reveal urgency of Sequoyah High School staff during drug incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 911 calls from Sequoyah High School the morning that three staff members were exposed to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, were released.

The Monroe County Sheriff says two SROs were knocked unconscious and were administered Narcan after coming into contact with the drug that is much more potent than fentanyl.

“Sequoyah High School...both of my SROs have been exposed to fentanyl,” a school representative said on a 911 call. “You might want to start heading my way because I’m shipping them out.”

Once the dispatcher asked what type of symptoms the SROs were having, the staff member said, “I got one that’s very flushed, dizzy, shaky, doesn’t feel right, the other one is really dizzy.”

The staff on the phone asked dispatch to contact School Resource Officer Captain Rusty Vineyard and tell him to come check the students for fentanyl because the current SROs could not. This was moments before Narcan was administered to the staff members.

“I got a Narcan here and I’m doing it,” the staff member said before hanging up the phone.

Another 911 call was made concerning the school nurse being exposed to the drug.

“High blood pressure, sluggish pupils. She has been exposed to fentanyl,” another staff member said to dispatch. “We already had an exposure here today.”

MCSO officials initially told WVLT News that the staff members were exposed to fentanyl through a 17-year-old student’s vape pen. However, MCSO officials and the official incident report later confirmed that the drug the three were exposed to was carfentanil. The drug was not inside the pen’s cartridge but wrapped in paper packaging and tucked into the device itself.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, 50 times more potent than heroin. Those that are exposed to carfentanil can have serious trouble breathing, drowsiness and clammy skin, the DEA website reads.

The staff members exposed to the drug were briefly taken to the hospital and are resting at home, Vineyard told WVLT News Wednesday.

WVLT News also spoke with parents about the situation. One parent said they were unhappy with how school officials communicated during the incident.

Since the incident, the Monroe County Health Council has stepped in and announced a series of drug prevention classes for teens, their parents and law enforcement.

A group of more than one hundred gathered for a prayer vigil centered around the high school in Monroe County Thursday night.

The MCSO and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the incident, officials said.

