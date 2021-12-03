Advertisement

Alcoa wins seventh straight state championship

The 45-14 win over East Nashville Friday afternoon marked their seventh straight win in a row and 20th state title overall.
Alcoa Tornados
Alcoa Tornados(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Tornadoes are state champions once again!

The 45-14 win over East Nashville Friday afternoon marked their seventh straight win in a row and their 20th state championship of all time, a state record.

The win also marked the 17th state championship win for Head Coach Gary Rankin, the winningest coach in Tennessee high school football history, with 13 of those being with the Tornadoes.

The Tornadoes have been a dominant team all season long, shutting out opponents while scoring at least 38 points in five of their last six games, with an overall record of 14-1. Alcoa’s only loss was to Class-6A and Blount County rival Maryville back in Week 4.

You can find the remaining BlueCross Bowl Football Championship games schedule here.

