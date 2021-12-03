Angel Tree program serving thousands, here’s how you can help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walmart and the Salvation Army have teamed up to help children and families in need during the holiday season with the Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army of Knoxville has more than 1,500 children registered for the program this year.

The tree, displayed in Walmart stores, has tags that donors can pick off. Once off, donors will need to follow the listed instructions to buy and donate the gifts.

Once the organization receives the present, they will distribute them to families in need for Christmas morning, the website states.

If donors are interested in supporting the children virtually, an online registry can be found on Walmart’s website. The gifts will be shipped straight to the Salvation Army.

Families who are in need of assistance can visit the local organization.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.