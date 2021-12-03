Campbell County Sheriff’s office, Caryville police raid Waffle House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Caryville Police Department are on scene at the Caryville Waffle House conducting a raid, officials with the CCSO said.

“The raid centers around an employee selling narcotics and more information will be available soon. Officials with the Health Department are on scene, too,” CCSO representatives said.

Sheriff Robbie Goins spoke about the incident while on the scene, saying “if you are selling drugs then we will bring you to justice. We will arrest you at home or even at work to keep our community safe.”

Officials have not released what kind or how dangerous the narcotics involved were.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.