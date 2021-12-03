Advertisement

Can it kill you? Monroe County Health Council offers teen drug prevention, detection classes

In light of the carfentanil exposure at Sequoyah High School, the council is offering community resources to keep kids safe.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A school lockdown and close call with a potentially deadly drug at Sequoyah High School presented a scary wake-up call to some parents Tuesday.

According to reports, two school resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, at Sequoyah High School Tuesday, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The three staff members that were exposed were treated on the scene and at Blount County Medical Center, according to a report from the MCSO.

The Monroe County Health Council has stepped in and announced a series of drug prevention classes for teens, their parents and law enforcement.

The council offers real-life scenarios for parents and children to learn from called “Revealed: A Hidden World.” A teen’s bedroom is recreated in a portable bedroom filled with confiscated substances and paraphernalia, either illegal or restricted to minors, concealed in a manner typical of a teen.

“Adults only examine the “bedroom” in an attempt to locate either the substances or warning signs of substance use. After completing their investigation, the adults are then shown how and where these items are frequently concealed. This assists them in being vigilant in their own households, as well as providing them Talking Points with which to open conversations with minors in their custody,” according to the council.

Additionally, the group offers free medication lock boxes for securing medicine and hosts regular community training with Narcan Distribution via Zoom.

Individuals can contact the office to schedule a free individual training. Three organized Narcan trainings are scheduled for Dec. 6 at 11:00 a.m. (via Zoom), Dec. 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (in-person, drop-in at the PWC office located at 615 Warren St, Madisonville), and Dec. 16, 6:00 p.m.

You can also learn more about “Choices Matter” for students in all three high schools in Monroe County and and “Tall Cop” for local law enforcement and administration by calling (423) 545-3015. Anyone interested can also send emails to the Monroe County Prevention & Wellness Coalition.

