Debt collectors can now DM you on social media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Debt collectors can now message you on social media about unpaid bills. The new policy went into effect Tuesday, which allows debt collectors to “slide into your DM’s.”

The change does come with a set of rules, however. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, debt collectors have to privately message you and identify themselves as a debt collector.

CBS News recently reported on the change in policy and spoke to a representative with the National Consumer Law Center.

“Even with direct messages, there are risks that messages will go to the wrong people,” April Kuehnhoff, staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told CBS News. ”For example, if a debt collector wants to send a private message to John Smith on Facebook, the collector will need to select the correct John Smith so that it does not send private information about the alleged debt to the wrong person.”

The new rule was initially green-lit more than a year ago.

If you don’t want debt collectors in your messages, you’re in luck. Another stipulation is that debt collectors must provide you with a way to opt-out of social media communications.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.