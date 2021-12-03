Advertisement

Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show...
Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Eddie Mekka died at age 69 at his California home last Saturday.

The cause of death is not known.

Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley.” The character served as the love interest for Shirley.

“Laverne & Shirley” ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and for many years in syndication as re-runs after that.

The show started as a spin-off of “Happy Days.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, called Mekka a “world-class talent who could do it all” in a tweet remembering him.

Mekka received a Tony nomination for his lead role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway in 1975.

He also had roles on TV shows “The Love Boat,” “Family Matters” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Bones found behind Knoxville liquor store
Plastic found at East Knoxville construction site mistaken for bones
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
City of Knoxville crews clear campsite
City of Knoxville clears campsite, plans for shower stalls in the works
Investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East...
One dead following crash on I-640; Knoxville Police investigating

Latest News

Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in walls of Joel Osteen's church
Junior ROTC instructor Cardelle Anthony Hopkins said little was done after he discovered social...
Cadets' racist attacks push out JROTC instructor
Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York joined New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio to announce that...
5 omicron variant cases found in NYC