Enjoy the sunshine today

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Friday and the sunshine we’ll have today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday could actually hit 70 degrees! That’s 15 degrees above average, and we’re staying sunny most of the day. Clouds arrive Friday evening, slowing down the cooling, so it will be in the upper 50s when the WIVK Christmas Parade starts in downtown Knoxville.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with more passing clouds and a high in the low 60s. A stray shower is possible, mainly along our hills and mountains. Sunday is a little warmer, at 67 degrees, with more afternoon to evening clouds and a spotty shower possible ahead of the cold front.

Monday’s temperatures are upside down, as a cold front moves in. Showers move in overnight with our high being throughout the overnight hours. We’ll start out near 58 degrees Monday morning. Rain becomes spotty into Monday, with spotty mountain snow, and temperatures drop to the mid-40s by the afternoon. They’ll keep cooling to a low of 28 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’re tracking another round of rain to move in by the middle of the week, keeping the cooler temperatures around.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

