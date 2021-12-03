How to watch the WIVK Christmas Parade in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 48th Annual WIVK Christmas Parade is Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. in Downtown Knoxville. The parade steps off from Howard Baker Jr. Avenue and goes down Gay Street.

Those interested can try to find familiar WVLT faces like Ted Hall and Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley at the parade in person or watch from the comfort of their own home.

If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the parade on the WVLT Facebook page and all major streaming platforms. Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless are hosting the parade live stream.

More than 100 different organizations are participating in the parade, including area high school marching bands, dancers, singers, local fire departments, community organizations, churches, classic automobiles, radio personalities, WIVK the Frog, and Santa Claus.

Free parking is available at all city-owned garages and the Dwight Kessel Garage.

WVLT News spoke to law enforcement about security for the parade, and KPD representative Scott Erland said those attending the parade should feel safe and have fun.

“We feel like yes, you can feel incredibly safe,” Erland said. “This is a family-friendly, wonderful event. Obviously, we hope that people do take this opportunity to come here and celebrate this. This is another one of these series of the City of Knoxville’s Christmas in the City.”

Eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue between Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Roads on the parade route will close at 6:30 p.m. and reopen after the parade, at approximately 8:30 p.m. This closure includes Market Street and Union Avenue, between Walnut and Gay.

Drivers should avoid Summit Hill Drive. All four lanes of cross traffic will be stopped as the parade goes through the intersection. Also, the 800 block of Gay Street continues to be closed due to work involving a large commercial crane.

Active traffic updates can be found on TDOT’s SmartWay website.

This year’s Grand Marshals are honoring healthcare heroes from Covenant Health, UT Medical Center, Tennova, and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

