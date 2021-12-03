Advertisement

How to watch the WIVK Christmas Parade

The parade starts Friday, December 3.
WIVK is set to bring the holidays to downtown Knoxville with their yearly Christmas parade!
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 48th Annual WIVK Christmas Parade is Friday, December 3rd at 7:00 pm in Downtown Knoxville. The parade steps off from Howard Baker Jr. Avenue and goes down Gay Street.

If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the parade on the WVLT Facebook page and all major streaming platforms. Morning anchors, Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless are hosting the parade live stream.

There are more than 100 different organizations taking part in the parade. Including area high school marching bands, dancers, singers, local fire departments, community organizations, churches, classic automobiles, radio personalities, WIVICK the Frog, and Santa Claus.

Free parking is available at all City-owned garages, as well as the Dwight Kessel Garage.

Eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue between Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Roads on the parade route will close at 6:30 p.m. and reopen after the parade, at approximately 8:30 p.m. This closure includes Market Street and Union Avenue, between Walnut and Gay.

Drivers should avoid Summit Hill Drive. All four lanes of cross traffic will be stopped as the parade goes through the intersection. Also, the 800 block of Gay Street continues to be closed due to work involving a large commercial crane.

This year’s Grand Marshals are honoring healthcare heroes from Covenant Health, UT Medical Center, Tennova and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

