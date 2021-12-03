Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center.

Kentucky State Police says it happened early Friday morning, around 1 a.m.

KSP says two dispatchers were inside the Bell County 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett, of Frakes.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

According to the sheriff’s office, non-sworn personnel are not allowed to have firearms in the 911 Center.

The sheriff’s office added that the two dispatchers were cousins and best friends, who “grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading.”

KSP is investigating the incident.

