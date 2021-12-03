Make-A-Wish East Tenn. grants shopping spree to Sevierville 18-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Make-A-Wish East Tenn. granted a shopping spree to Jaylyn, an 18-year-old from Sevierville, to Rooms To Go to help him prepare for the next stage of his life of getting his own apartment.

Jaylyn has battled a heart condition since he was 12-years-old. Last year, he received a heart transplant but suffered a stroke shortly after surgery.

The teen still struggles with speech, but his dad said that his son’s journey had been one miracle after another.

“By the grace of God by the sacrifices someone made that soon he’ll be getting his own apartment moving into his own space and truly starting to live his life, and I’m so proud and thankful to be here,” his father, Milton Irizarry said. “We are truly honored that make a wish has something like this and is honoring him in this way.”

The shopping spree was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at 10:00 a.m. Some of the items that Jaylyn received were a couch, an entertainment center and a kitchen table.

Make-A-Wish East Tenn. grants wishes to children with critical conditions in the hope to provide hope, strength and joy.

The organization describes the wishes they grant as medicine to help children face treatment with renewed commitment.

