Advertisement

Make-A-Wish East Tenn. grants shopping spree to Sevierville 18-year-old

The organization described the wishes as medicine that could help children face treatment with renewed commitment.
Milton Irizarry (father) and Jaylyn
Milton Irizarry (father) and Jaylyn(WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Whitney Turner
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Make-A-Wish East Tenn. granted a shopping spree to Jaylyn, an 18-year-old from Sevierville, to Rooms To Go to help him prepare for the next stage of his life of getting his own apartment.

Jaylyn has battled a heart condition since he was 12-years-old. Last year, he received a heart transplant but suffered a stroke shortly after surgery.

The teen still struggles with speech, but his dad said that his son’s journey had been one miracle after another.

“By the grace of God by the sacrifices someone made that soon he’ll be getting his own apartment moving into his own space and truly starting to live his life, and I’m so proud and thankful to be here,” his father, Milton Irizarry said. “We are truly honored that make a wish has something like this and is honoring him in this way.”

The shopping spree was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at 10:00 a.m. Some of the items that Jaylyn received were a couch, an entertainment center and a kitchen table.

Make-A-Wish East Tenn. grants wishes to children with critical conditions in the hope to provide hope, strength and joy.

The organization describes the wishes they grant as medicine to help children face treatment with renewed commitment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Bones found behind Knoxville liquor store
Plastic found at East Knoxville construction site mistaken for bones
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
City of Knoxville crews clear campsite
City of Knoxville clears campsite, plans for shower stalls in the works
Investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East...
KPD: Victim from fatal I-640 East crash identified

Latest News

Source: WVLT
Traffic Alert: One lane closed on the Spur until mid-December
Crossville Seal
Police: Cumberland Co. student arrested, tased after threatening violence to staff
Lots of sunshine Friday
Very warm afternoon with more clouds this weekend
WIVK is set to bring the holidays to downtown Knoxville with their yearly Christmas parade!
How to watch the WIVK Downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade