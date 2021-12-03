Advertisement

Memphis street to be named in honor of rapper Young Dolph

Young Dolph's funeral
Young Dolph's funeral(N. J. Ford’s & Sons Funeral Home Facebook)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis city councilman is planning to honor rapper Young Dolph after he was tragically shot and killed in his hometown on Nov. 17.

Next week, Councilman J.B. Smiley is sponsoring a resolution celebrating Young Dolph and naming a street in his honor.

A public ceremony will be held on Dec. 15 to unveil the street name at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard at 1 p.m. This is near Makeda’s Cookies where the 36-year-old father and life partner was fatally shot.

Dolph’s family expressed their gratitude for all of the love they have received following his death and shared the statement below:

Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance.

He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community. In short, he was a role model and beacon of hope. And he took this responsibility very seriously.

Beyond the philanthropic efforts and acts of community building, Adolph also spoke with community leaders about his plans to build music education centers where young people would be able to gain access to the training and resources often unattainable to under-served and under-represented communities. It was always his mission to bridge those gaps and create pathways for the people of his city.

Countries and communities all over the world have been honoring his life with murals and dedications, and these public acts of love are received warmly by our family. But how much more meaningful would it be to have his very own hometown do the same.

The family is also planning a public memorial service and will release details in the coming days. Young Dolph was laid to rest during a private funeral service on Tuesday.

GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral

Caption

