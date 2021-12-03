Advertisement

Neighbor recalls scene of possible hit-and-run in Sevier County

Fern Baker is concerned with children walking near the road and drivers going too fast.
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a possible hit-and-run off of Zion Hill Road in Sevier County. A neighbor WVLT spoke with on Friday said she isn’t surprised to hear about something like this happening.

“Oh yes. [They] drive real fast,” said Fern Baker, who lives near where the incident happened.

Baker has lived off of Zion Hill Road for over two decades. She also lives in a house down from where authorities said the incident happened.

“All I could see was the ambulance in the middle of the road with the lights and the policemen going up and down the road,” Baker said.

After seeing law enforcement for a couple of hours on the road, she decided to go speak to one of the officers.

Baker said, “I said what’s wrong out there and he said a little child got hit and then I said was it bad? And he said it was very bad.”

THP said they found the child in the ditch with a cut to the back of the head. Baker wasn’t surprised to hear about an incident like this because she’s seen children walking in the street before.

“About the month of April,” Baker said. “He was down there in my yard. It was early one morning. I didn’t know then where the baby had come from and how it got there.”

To keep herself safe, she doesn’t walk anywhere near Zion Hill Road. Baker hopes more people consider doing the same.

The only description THP has given for the truck possibly involved in the incident is it is a silver pickup truck.

