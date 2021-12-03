Parkwest Medical Center recognized as a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parkwest Medical Center has been named one of the nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

The medical center is a member of Covenant Health and has received the honor for the second year in a row, a release stated.

The study conducted annually identifies the top U.S. hospitals for inpatient cardiovascular services using national performance metrics to identify facilities with the highest performing cardiovascular service lines. It also focuses on hospitals that offer surgical and medical treatments for patients.

“Parkwest is honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year,” said Mike Belbeck, Covenant Health’s executive vice president of operations. “Our physicians and staff are committed to providing excellent cardiac care, and this award truly recognizes their efforts. The Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals designation is an affirmation of Parkwest’s commitment to establishing a world-class cardiac program to care for our community.”

A spokesperson with the medical center said its cardiac services include top cardiologists and specially trained staff, advanced cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology facilities, dedicated surgical suites, a comprehensive structural heart program and a multi-disciplinary cardiac rehabilitation program.

The American Heart Association also awarded Parkwest’s cardiac team the 2021 GoldPlus Award for stroke care and the 2021 Gold and GoldPlus Awards for STEMI care.

