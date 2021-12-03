Advertisement

Police: Cumberland Co. student arrested, tased after threatening violence to staff

Crossville Seal
Crossville Seal(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Dec. 2, Crossville Police Department officers arrested an unruly student who had threatened physical violence against staff members, teachers, and officers, a release stated.

The officers responded to Cumberland County High Schools about a disorderly juvenile student. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the student threatened staff with physical violence.

According to an incident report, the juvenile did not comply with the officer’s attempts to gain control of the situation.

The student said, “It would take all 5 [of them] to make an arrest.”

Police said the student was 6-foot-4 inches and approximately 240 pounds. Therefore, the juvenile was “fully capable of inflicting injury to staff, officers, bystanders and ultimately to the student’s own person.”

Once officers tried to take the student into custody, they were faced with resistance. Due to the resistance, a less-lethal CEW taser was employed to gain control of the student, a report stated.

The student was lowered to the ground, where handcuff restraints could be applied, and the student was then able to be taken into custody without further incident,” a release stated.

Cumberland County EMS was called to the school to ensure the student was not injured before transportation to the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Due to the juvenile involvement, no other information was released.

