Prayer vigil held at Sequoyah High hoping for better days

Hundreds showed out to show support.
By William Puckett
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of more than one hundred gathered around embattled Sequoyah High School in Monroe County Thursday night.

The school of nearly one thousand students made headlines Tuesday when two school resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to carfentanyl by a 17-year-old student.

”All of these kids are someone’s babies, and not knowing was the scariest thing in the world,” said Natoshia Courtland, a mother of a Freshman at Sequoyah.

The group stood in lines, hoping to wrap around the building, praying both to themselves and over the school’s PA system.

”This is a real situation and so we all came here because we believe in the power of prayer and we believe our God can do mighty things,” said Sophomore Kobe Dunn.

Students, staff, parents, and community members gathered in the school’s parking lots just after 6 p.m.

”Coming together as a whole, a diverse community, together to pray together, to pray for our kids and the school system and our community as a whole,” said Courtland.

Some held hands; others turned their palms to the sky, hoping that their messages of hope and prayer would transform the school.

“The bible says, the lord says if we will call upon him he will answer and show us great and mighty things,” said local pastor Richard Lane at Old Sweetwater Baptist Church. ”We need great and mighty things right now.”

While emotions ran high, some wiping away tears and hugging others in attendance, many felt optimism that the school would turn a corner.

”Hey, listen, God is bigger than anything happening right now, God is bigger than drugs, God is bigger, and he can, he’s gonna take care of that,” said Lane.

Students return to Sequoyah High School Friday after two days off.

