Rural Metro Fire responds to North Knox County fire, reminds public to clean chimneys

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a chimney fire late Thursday evening in North Knox County, officials announced.

Once on the scene of the reported fire located at 7841 Keswick Road, firefighters observed smoke in the house and chimney.

According to a spokesperson, the family was safe outside and were the ones to report the heavy fire in the fireplace.

The fire was extinguished, and there was no damage to the home, a report stated.

“As cooler temperatures move in with winter, those fireplaces and chimneys become very active. If you’ve not had yours cleaned lately, this is a good reminder to do so,” a Rural Metro Fire spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.