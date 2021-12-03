Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire responds to North Knox County fire, reminds public to clean chimneys

The fire was extinguished, and there was no damage to the home, a report stated.
Rural Metro Fire responds to North Knox home
Rural Metro Fire responds to North Knox home(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a chimney fire late Thursday evening in North Knox County, officials announced.

Once on the scene of the reported fire located at 7841 Keswick Road, firefighters observed smoke in the house and chimney.

According to a spokesperson, the family was safe outside and were the ones to report the heavy fire in the fireplace.

The fire was extinguished, and there was no damage to the home, a report stated.

“As cooler temperatures move in with winter, those fireplaces and chimneys become very active. If you’ve not had yours cleaned lately, this is a good reminder to do so,” a Rural Metro Fire spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Bones found behind Knoxville liquor store
Plastic found at East Knoxville construction site mistaken for bones
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Knox County Sheriff's Office
North Knox County shooting victim identified
Sequoyah High School staff exposed to fentanyl, police say
Report outlines drug incident at Sequoyah High School

Latest News

Today's Date
Today’s date can be read forward, backward and upside down
Seven year old Elliott Crabtree gifted toys by Spark
Knoxville company brings adaptive toys to kids with special needs
Warm and sunny Friday
Near 70 Friday with lots of sunshine
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to start hiring staff for Maryville location