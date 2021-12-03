Smith & Wesson to start hiring staff for Maryville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, which is being built in Maryville, is looking to start filling positions soon.

For anyone interested, the available jobs are posted on their website. A spokesperson said marketing and HR positions would be published in the upcoming week, but many positions are accepting applications.

Available positions include analysts, accounts payable supervisors, senior attorneys, paralegals and more.

No one is on-site, but officials are getting plans in place for the grand opening.

The gunmaker announced its move from Massachusetts to gun-friendlier Tennessee on Sept. 30 of this year. The movement boasted a $125 million investment and will create 750 jobs.

The company said that one of the reasons to head to Tennessee is its “support for the 2nd Amendment.”

“While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson,” Mark Smith, Smith & Wesson CEO, said in a news release.

On Nov. 5, Gov. Lee and officials from multiple agencies broke ground on the new site.

The gunmaker founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts, where company officials say legislative proposals would prohibit them from manufacturing certain weapons.

