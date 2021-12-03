TBI searching for missing teen who may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is joining in on the search for a child out of Memphis who may be in danger.

According to Memphis police, 16-year-old Skyla Dykes, was last seen Thursday. Dykes has a medical condition and is without her medication.

If you have seen her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help in locating 16-yo Skyla Dykes who is missing out of Memphis.



She was last seen yesterday. Skyla has a medical condition and is w/o her medication.



If you have seen Skyla, call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/ugaxZwmppb — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 3, 2021

