TBI searching for missing teen who may be in danger(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is joining in on the search for a child out of Memphis who may be in danger.

According to Memphis police, 16-year-old Skyla Dykes, was last seen Thursday. Dykes has a medical condition and is without her medication.

If you have seen her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

