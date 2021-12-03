Advertisement

Tennessee Rugby in National Spotlight

Vols to face Bowling Green Saturday for Club National Title
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a group of Tennessee athletes who’ve flown under the radar this fall. How much so? Well, they’re playing for a national championship this weekend and the players couldn’t be more proud, “Dude it’s been awesome, my freshman year we won the sec and went to the national tournament and finished 7th, but going to the championship and winning it all is just awesome. this team’s heart and determination is unbelievable,” says senior Josh Shetler.

The Tennessee Rugby Club is headed over to North Carolina this Saturday to play for the 2021 Fall Collegiate Rugby Club Championship in Division-I and what does that mean to these guys? Well,everything says Marcus McClain, “It would be a dream come true, if you’d have told me six years ago that i was going to be playing for a national championship i wouldn’t have believed you, but here I am. I’m so excited.”

These guys deserve all the praise and more after beating the likes of Georgia and Alabama and a couple weeks ago Clemson in the Southeast Conference Region championship capping off a perfect season and #1 national ranking.

“It’s nice to get the attention but do it for the love of the game and just love going out there and competing with my teammates. it’s great to have an opportunity to showcase our club and show what we can do,” says team student president Tom Pelini.

So what’s this sport all about? Well, the average person may look at rugby and think, yeah, that’s kill the man with the ball, but there’s a lot more to it than that says Shetler, “It’s a tough sport to learn, you can kick, you can throw the ball backwards, but you can’t throw it forwards. there’s a lot of rules.”

McClain adds, “the rules are actually really strict about tackling and things like that. so you have to tackle with your shoulder, you have to wrap up things like that to protect everybody. there’s no tackling with your head like in football so it keeps us pretty safe out here.”

Like the football team did this season, Tennessee Rugby will try an best Bowling Green on Saturday, only this one’s for all the marbles!

The Tennessee Rugby Network will stream the game on Saturday at Noon as Tennessee plays for it’s first ever Rugby National Title.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Bones found behind Knoxville liquor store
Plastic found at East Knoxville construction site mistaken for bones
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Investigation at the scene revealed that a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound on I-640 East...
One dead following crash on I-640; Knoxville Police investigating
City of Knoxville crews clear campsite
City of Knoxville clears campsite, plans for shower stalls in the works

Latest News

Deputy Mark Rodriguez
Loudon Co. deputy gives woman another chance at life
Community members came together Thursday to pray for the school before students return to class...
Prayer vigil held at Sequoyah High hoping for better days
Today's Date
Today’s date can be read left, right and upside down
Rural Metro Fire responds to North Knox home
Rural Metro Fire responds to North Knox County fire, reminds public to clean chimneys