THP: 3-year-old injured after being possibly hit by truck

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 3-year-old was treated at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville after being possibly hit by a vehicle in Sevier County Thursday, an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call saying that a child had been possibly struck by a vehicle on Zion Hill Road.

Once there, investigators found the child lying in a roadside ditch with a laceration on the back of their head. The child was then transported to the hospital and treated, officials said.

Based on testimony by a witness and the child, investigators learned that a vehicle had possibly struck the child and drove away. A possible description given to officials by the witness described a silver pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

