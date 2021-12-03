Advertisement

THP: 3-year-old injured after being possibly hit by truck

The child was transported to the hospital in Knoxville.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 3-year-old was treated at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville after being possibly hit by a vehicle in Sevier County Thursday, an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call saying that a child had been possibly struck by a vehicle on Zion Hill Road.

Once there, investigators found the child lying in a roadside ditch with a laceration on the back of his head. The child was then transported to the hospital, where he was treated, officials said.

Based on testimony by a witness and the child, investigators learned that a vehicle had possibly struck the child and drove away. A possible description given to officials by the witness described a silver pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

