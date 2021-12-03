Advertisement

Today's date can be read forward, backward and upside down

Today is also an ambigram.
Today's Date
Today's Date(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dec. 2, 2021, is a special date because it’s a palindrome and an ambigram!

A palindrome is defined as a word, phrase or sequence that reads the same forward as backward.

One example is the word “madam.” Another is today’s date if it’s written as 12/02/2021.

That’s not all! Today is also an ambigram, meaning you can read it upside down or right side up.

