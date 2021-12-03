Today’s date can be read forward, backward and upside down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dec. 2, 2021, is a special date because it’s a palindrome and an ambigram!

A palindrome is defined as a word, phrase or sequence that reads the same forward as backward.

One example is the word “madam.” Another is today’s date if it’s written as 12/02/2021.

That’s not all! Today is also an ambigram, meaning you can read it upside down or right side up.

Not only is today's date a palindrome, it's also an ambigram. You can read it left to right, right to left, and also upside down #nerdalert pic.twitter.com/qX43dIUHoI — Michelle Kessel (@MLKessel) December 2, 2021

