Traffic Alert: One lane closed on the Spur until mid-December

By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that one lane would be closed along the southbound Spur between the Gatlinburg Bypass intersection and the city limits of Gatlinburg starting next week.

The lane will be closed from Monday, Dec. 6 to Friday, Dec. 17, during the weekdays between 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The announcement said the closure was necessary to complete utility work safely.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.

