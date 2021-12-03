Very warm afternoon with more clouds this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures because big changes are on the way later this weekend and into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got a clear blue sky with sunshine for our Friday and that’ll help us reach in the upper 60s to near 70 for a high! That’s 15 degrees above average, and we’re staying sunny most of the day.

Parades on Friday evening will be nice and mild and should stay dry with just a few clouds that move into the area for the overnight hours. Temperatures should stay in the 50s for the Gatlinburg and Knoxville parade on Friday evening.

WIVK Christmas Parade (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday comes with more passing clouds and a high in the low 60s. A stray shower is possible, mainly along our hills and mountains. Sunday is a little warmer, at 67 degrees, with more afternoon to evening clouds and a spotty shower possible ahead of the cold front.

Monday’s temperatures are upside down, as a cold front moves in. Showers move in overnight with our high being throughout the overnight hours. We’ll start out near 58 degrees Monday morning. Rain becomes spotty into Monday, with spotty mountain snow, and temperatures drop to the mid-40s by the afternoon. They’ll keep cooling to a low of 28 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’re tracking another round of rain to move in by the middle of the week, keeping the cooler temperatures around.

Mostly Sunny Friday (WVLT)

