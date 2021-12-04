Another mild cloudy day ahead, rain arrives late Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It wound up being a great Saturday for all the parades and shopping that many of you participated in. Sunday will be another pleasant day before the rain moves in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Sunday to areas of fog and mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will keep us warm for this time of the year. We should be in the mid 30s for morning lows, but Sunday will be in the mid 40s once again. For the afternoon, temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Sunday will be near 64 in Knoxville to 61 in Crossville.

Only an isolated raindrop is possible for the afternoon as the heaviest and main line of rain will not move in until after sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain really settles in for Monday morning and gets heavier as we move through the day. We could reach good quarter of an inch in most spots with some locally higher amounts like an inch.

Rainfall potential for Sunday into Monday. (WVLT)

The story of Monday is the falling temperatures. After lunch watch the thermometers drop into the mid 40s for the afternoon and eventually to near 30 by the time we wake up on Tuesday morning. Winds will be increased as well which will make it feel more like 19 in some areas.

Beyond that another chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, but drying out and warming up for the weekend. More sunshine and temperatures back into the 60s.

Extended forecast brings more rain mid of next week. (WVLT)

