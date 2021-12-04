COVID-19 complications in children on the rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - COVID-19 vaccination rates among children ages five to 11 are slower compared to older children, according to recent data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 16 percent of kids ages five to 11 received their first dose of the vaccine one month after becoming eligible.

In contrast, 27 percent of kids ages 12 to 15 received their first dose of the vaccine in June, one month after becoming eligible.

The recent data raises concerns among health experts as cases of a rare but potentially life-threatening COVID-19 complication are increasing among children.

The complication is known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MISC.

New numbers from the CDC found MISC cases increased more than eight percent in November with nearly 6,000 cases confirmed by the end of the month.

More than 50 children in the U.S. have died from MISC, according to the CDC.

The syndrome is one of the many reasons public health officials are strongly encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

