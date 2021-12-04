Advertisement

Here’s a virtual tour of the Villa Collina auction

The online-only auction began at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
By Savannah Smith and Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to own a piece of the mansion touted as the largest private Tennessee home before it is demolished, now is the time.

The online-only auction began at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Details about registration and a catalog of listing are available on its official website.

Villa Collina
(WVLT)

Items from the sale included Louis XVI style armchairs, Swarovski chandeliers, 19th-century bronze candelabras, oil paintings, large facing lion statues, large slabs of marble and more.

Photos from the first auction:

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity, to say the least,” said Sam Furrow, chairman, and principal auctioneer at Furrow Auction Company. “So many of the contents of this mansion are unique and not available anywhere else. It contains numerous architectural relics from Knoxville’s buildings and imported finishes and materials such as Turkish Afyon white sugar marble, silk wall coverings from Dubai, and custom doors from Turkey.”

The waterfront mansion was constructed between 1993 and 2000 and is located at 5638 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The home boasts 40,250 square feet and last sold for over $6.5 million, according to a release.

Villa Collina is the 84th largest home in the country, a spokesperson announced. The house includes more than 80 rooms with eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, a three-story library, a 2,600-square-foot wine cellar, 11 fireplaces, indoor and outdoor pools, a six-care garage and guest and staff quarters.

Another auction of stairways, mechanical systems, and interior doors will be held live in-person and online Thursday, Dec. 16.

(Villa Collina)
(WVLT)

“This is an auction not to be missed,” Furrow said. “Bid on a piece of history, find the perfect holiday gift, furnish a room or select something you’ve always wanted to display in your home.”

If any items remain after the two auctions, the remaining items will be sold on a negotiated basis.

More information can be found on the Furrow Auction Website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

