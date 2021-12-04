Advertisement

It’s National Cookie Day! Here’s where to get free cookies

The shop is located in Marble City Market, the newly open food hall in Knoxville, will be giving out free ‘JAR’ cookies, which stands for ‘just a regular’ cookie.
Cookies from Myrtle's Bakery
Cookies from Myrtle's Bakery(Myrtle's Bakery)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy National Cookie Day! Now that you are craving cookies, where can you find one for free? Myrtle’s Bakehouse, a cookie bakery!

“At Myrtle’s Bakehouse, we are committed to crafting cookie excellence, and the response has been overwhelming,” a social media post stated. “People LOVE our cookies and we couldn’t be more proud!”

“Jar Cookie, 2oz, is our time-tested recipe of the classic, homemade, fresh out of the oven cookie everyone’s familiar with,” a spokesperson said. “You know, the kind found in grandma’s cookie jar.”

Jar Cookies from Myrtle's Bakery
Jar Cookies from Myrtle's Bakery(Myrtle's Bakery)

The normal cookies that can be purchased from the bakehouse are approximately 1/2 pound and as big as some people’s faces.

Various cookies
Various cookies(Myrtle's Bakery)

The bakery is open until 10:00 p.m. tonight located at 333 W Depot Ave, Suite 10, Knoxville, TN 37917.

