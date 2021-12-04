Mostly cloudy today with a few stray rain drops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to temperatures in the30s and 40s for the most part and some areas of fog.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, not a bad day. Even with the clouds around we’ll manage to get into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. A stray shower is possible, mainly along our hills and mountains. Most of us will stay dry.

Overnight, we’ll stay cloudy with a light NE wind at 5 mph. We’ll wake up on Sunday morning to around 47 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday becomes more partly cloud, but with more afternoon to evening clouds and a spotty shower possible ahead of the cold front. Highs on Sunday will be near 64 degrees.

Monday’s temperatures are upside down, as a cold front moves in. Showers move in overnight with our high being throughout the overnight hours. We’ll start out near 58 degrees Monday morning. Rain becomes spotty into Monday, with spotty mountain snow, and temperatures drop to the mid-40s by the afternoon. They’ll keep cooling to a low of 28 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’re tracking another round of rain to move in by the middle of the week, keeping the cooler temperatures around.

