PHOTOS: Bald eagles on Norris Lake

Jackie said the sighting surprised her.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local photographer, Jackie Gilbert, was boating on Norris Lake Thursday when she came across multiple Bald Eagles to her surprise.

She was able to take an up-close video and several pictures of the national birds during her encounter.

Gilbert said she took her boat out for the last time of the year on the lake and just happened to see them. She frequently goes out looking for awesome shots but was not expecting to see the majestic birds.

“Eagles were a great unexpected surprise,” said Gilbert. “Thank goodness I always take my camera!”

Gilbert also began a group called ‘The Beauty of Cades Cove & Smoky Mountains’ that is focused on photos of East Tennessee and surrounding areas.

Her additional images can be found on her Facebook page.

