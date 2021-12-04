Powell takes home first ever State Football Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time ever, Powell has won a football state championship. It was their first time competing in the 5A title game since 2011.

Matt Lowe’s Panthers have been dominant all season, and that did not change for their time in the Blue Cross Bowl. They took on Page High School and came out on top, 42-34.

The Panthers jumped out to a 21-0, but watched the Patriots rally with three consecutive scores. The two point conversion was no good making the score 21-0 Panthers at intermission.

Whatever coach Lowe said at halftime worked because the Panthers took the opening kick and drove right down the field, even converting a 4th and one. Then it was quarterback Jordyn Potts going up top and connecting with Jayden Collins from 18 yards out to make the score 28-20 Powell.

The Panthers would add another Potts touchdown pass, this time from 25 yards out to Adarius Redmond, increasing the lead to 35-20. Then midway through the 4th quarter a Potts TD pass to Ayden Green would give Powell a seemingly insurmountable lead, but the Pats would rally again.

A Page touchdown would cut the lead to 8 points with :49 left. Page goes for and converts on the onside kick, but a desperation pass with :06 left into the end zone would fall incomplete. Powell hangs on again for the 42-34 win and the school’s first ever football title.

By the way big 5-Star defensive end Walter Nolen finished with two sacks, four tackles and a touchdown run in the win, which was Powell’s 13th of the season. It’s extra sweet for the head coach who was there ten years ago when his then Powell team fell just short, “You know, it’s just what I’ve been chasing since I since I was a freshman in high school. And so, you know, that certainly set the stage then, you know, 2011 I got a small taste of it and wants to disappear. And so, you know, to be able to come back 10 years later, it’s a huge thing. It’s a huge thing to me and my family and you know, something we’ll never forget. And I’m so blessed to have this group of coaches in this group of players to share with,” said Matt Lowe.

Powell community, the Gold Ball is coming home to you and will now doubt be on display when the Panthers ride in the annual Powell Christmas parade on Saturday. Way to go team!

