Sevierville police searching for missing 15-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old out of Sevierville.

Calaius Hudack left the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to police.

Officials said the teen is five-foot-eight, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Calaius reportedly may dye his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevierville Police Department at 1-865-453-5506.

15-year old Calaius Hudack left the Smoky Mountain Children's Home on November 28 and is missing. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call us at 865-453-5506. Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Saturday, December 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.