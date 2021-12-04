Sevierville police searching for missing 15-year-old
Calaius Hudack left the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home.
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old out of Sevierville.
Calaius Hudack left the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to police.
Officials said the teen is five-foot-eight, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Calaius reportedly may dye his hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevierville Police Department at 1-865-453-5506.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.